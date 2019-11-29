|
Donald A. Trapper, of Moosic, died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, the former Carol Newland.
Born in Scranton, Donald was the son of the late Herbert and Kathryn Healey Trapper. A graduate of St. Mary's of the Assumption High School, he attended the University of Scranton. Before his retirement, he was employed as a bookkeeper at Cathedral Cemetery and St. Michael's School for Boys. In his retirement, he was a courier for Community Bank.
Also surviving are daughters, Karen Cardone and husband, Michael, Dunmore; and Donna Notari and husband, Kenneth, Mount Cobb; son, Kevin Trapper and wife, Moira, North Wales; grandchildren: Kaitlyn Hock and husband, Mitchell; Emily Cardone and Chase Notari; step-granddaughter, Shelby Ryder; brothers, Herbert and wife, Gail, and Michael, all of Scranton; sister, Sally Nealon and husband, Paul, Scranton; sister-in-law, Jane Woelkers and husband, Bob, Scranton; several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by sister-in-law, JoAnne Trapper.
The funeral will be conducted Monday from the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Divine Mercy Parish, 312 Davis St., Scranton. Interment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery.
Friends and family may pay their respects Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , 968 Postal Road, Allentown, PA 18109, or donors favorite charity.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 29, 2019