Donald Andrew Wydeen, 66, of Lake Sheridan, died Saturday in the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia. Born Dec. 12, 1953, in Scranton, he was the son of the late Donald A. and Margaret (Ryder) Wydeen.
Donny was the beloved husband of Tina for 42 years. Cherished father to Dustin; Gretchen and her husband, Roy Jr.; "Pop Pop" to Alena Christine and Roy Allen III; brother to Nancy Cerretani, Ginny Brunori and Maryann Taylor; Uncle Donny to his many nieces and nephews, and all the children from his loved "Dead End" section of the Lake and nightly trips to the pavilion.
Donny enjoyed life to the fullest, whether it was snowmobiling with his son, dancing whenever the music played and making his grandkids giggle.
A 1971 graduate of Lackawanna Trail, he was retired from the Canadian Pacific Rail Road, where he started as a "track dog" and ended as a roadmaster. The next chapter of Donny's life channeled his passion and lifelong commitment to helping others achieve their individual path of recovery. Having walked his path as a friend of Bill W. for more than 31 years, one of his proudest accomplishments were his certifications as both a peer and recovery specialist. The "team" that supported him at Scranton Counseling Center in addition to his network of friends, allowed him to constantly advocate and support those living with addiction. He truly was the "face of recovery."
The service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. by the Rev. Donald Williams, at Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit, Pa. Interment, private at convenience of the family. The family will receive relatives and friends Wednesday, 4 to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Scranton Counseling Center to benefit certified recovery specialists, 326 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18503. For directions or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 9, 2020