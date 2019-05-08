Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Albert Easton Sr.. View Sign Service Information Frank T Mazur Funeral Home Inc 601 Dundaff St Dickson City , PA 18519 (570)-489-6941 Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Albert Easton Sr., 94, of South Abington Twp., passed away peacefully in his sleep Monday, May 6, with his loving and devoted wife, Joan Kazmierski Easton, and family at his side.



Donald was born in Paterson, N.J., on Feb. 28, 1925, the son of the late Albert and Mary Cary Easton, of Verona, N.J. Upon enlisting in the United States Navy, Don served as a signal man during World War II. After serving in WWII, he attended Rutgers University and upon graduating with a degree in horticulture, he was commissioned into the United States Navy during the Korean War. While in active duty, he served on tours aboard the USS Wisconsin, the USS Franklin (CV 13), USS Enterprise (CV 6) and USS Marshall (DD 676). After the military, Don worked for the federal government in the Office of Personnel Management as a civilian where he met his beloved wife, Joan.



He was a member of St. John Vianney Parish at Corpus Christi Church, Montdale, and among Don's many passions, he loved singing in the church choir, senior softball, daily crossword puzzles, cooking and gardening. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and lead a very charitable life. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.



He is survived by his wife, Joan Marie, née Kazmierski, of South Abington Twp.; his children, Margaret Travis, née Strange, of Annandale, Va.; Charles Strange Jr., of Provo, Utah; Roger Strange, of Jacksonville, Fla.; Bruce Easton, of Warrenton, Va.; Donald Easton Jr., of Woodbridge, Va.; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 12 nieces, four nephews, and several great-nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his first wife, Audrey Rosella, née Snyder; his sister, Pat; and nieces, Lori Ann Kazmierski and Kathleen Fitch.



The funeral will be Friday at 9:30 a.m. from the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Corpus Christi Church, Montdale. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Scott Twp.



Friends may call Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. For directions or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.





