Donald Arthur, 91, of Carbondale, died April 14 at Kaiser Permanente Antioch Medical Center, Antioch, Calif. His first wife, Frances Kasara Arthur, died in 1985; and his second wife, Lavona Finegan Arthur, died in 2018.



Born in Carbondale, son of the late Samuel and Mabel Arthur, he was a 1945 graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Carbondale. Before retirement, he was employed at the Holt Lumber Co., Carbondale, for more than 66 years.



Surviving are two daughters, Michelle Cerra and husband, Joe, Conklin, N.Y.; and Judy Shinoski and husband, Fred, Brentwood, Calif.; three grandchildren, Brian Cerra and wife, Mariel; Jennifer and husband, Kyle Eaton; and Freddy Shinoski; two great-grandchildren, Ilan Cerra and Emma Ann Eaton; a stepdaughter, Barbara Rogan and husband, Pat, Carbondale; two stepsons, Alan Finegan Jr., Prospect Park; Michael Finegan and wife, Teresa, Duryea; five stepgrandchildren; six stepgreat-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Alice Bronson, Harriet Hipps and Doris Knickerbocker; and five brothers, Wesley, Kenneth, Raymond, Robert and Norman.



The funeral will be Saturday with services at 10 a.m. in First United Methodist Church of Carbondale by Donald Perry, pastor. Interment will follow in Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.



Friends may call from 9 until service time at the church. Arrangements by the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale.



To send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.

