Donald Arthur Royce Sr., South Scranton, passed away early Monday morning at Regional Hospital of Scranton after a long illness. His wife of 47 years is the former Donna Romano.



Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Carl and Jean Sarafinko Royce and was a graduate of the Scranton Technical High School. Upon his graduation, Donny went on to become a master plumber and heating specialist.



Donny was a member and past master of the Green Ridge Lodge F&AM 597. His other masonic affiliations, memberships and offices held include past high priest, Lackawanna Chapter R.A., PTM of Keystone Consistory, Scranton Council No. 44, grand general of the Melita-Couer de Lion Commandery No. 17 Knights Templar, the Irem Shrine and its Oriental Band, the Col. Louis Arthur Watres Council No. 266 AMD and the Hillbilly Clan No. 119.



Also surviving are daughters, Kimberly Helferty and her husband, Jason, of Wilkes-Barre; and Sheila Garcia and her husband, Michael, of Bucks County; a son, Donald Arthur Royce Jr. and his wife, Heather, of Florida; sisters, Shirley Stone, Rachel Tobin and Sylvia Layland, all of Scranton; and Eleanor Richmond, of Clarks Summit; brothers, Larry, of Clarks Summit; Paul, of Pocono Pines; Charles and Adrian, both of Scranton; six grandchildren, Robert Reimiller, Alex and Olivia Helferty, Nathan Garcia, Briel and Braxton Royce; nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by a sister, Rosemary; and brothers, Carl and Walter.



Blessing service and inurnment will be held Friday at 10 a.m. in the Cathedral Cemetery Chapel, 1708 Oram St., Scranton.



Friends may call Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton.



Masonic services will be held Thursday at 7 p.m. Members of the various masonic orders are asked to meet at the funeral home by 6:45.



In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial contributions to be made to the , c/o Irem Temple, 397 Country Club Road, Dallas, PA 18612.



