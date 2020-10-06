Home

Donald B. Evans Jr., 41, of Carbondale, died Sunday at home. His wife is the former Tarah M. McHugh. The couple had been together for 23 years.

Born in Carbondale, son of the late Donald B. Sr. and Marie Owen Evans, he was a 1998 graduate of Carbondale Area High School. Donnie had been an emergency medical technician for several area ambulance services including Cottage Hose Ambulance and William Walker Ambulance. He was a former fire chief of Pleasant Mount and a member of Clifford Twp. Fire Dept.

Donnie was a former commissioner of the Forest City Little League and former president of the Forest City Youth Soccer Association. He enjoyed the outdoors especially hunting and fishing. Donnie lived for his family and friends and helping others.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by four sons, Dominick, Steven, Alex and Chase, all at home; and a brother, Jeremy Kilmer, who resided with Donnie and Tarah; two additional brothers, Chris Evans and companion, Laurie Skumanich; and Scott Evans; a sister, Candice Brown and husband, Tex; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by the Oliver Shifler & Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Carbondale. For condolences, visit www.shiflerfuneralhome.com.


