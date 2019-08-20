|
Donald B. Hudson, 89, of Apalachin, N.Y., died Thursday at Riverview Nursing Home, Owego, N.Y. He was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Lois (Myers) Hudson.
Don was a veteran who served during the Korean War, United States Air Force from 1951-1954, and was a security guard for IBM for 32 years. He also worked as a locksmith for IBM for 18 years.
He was a bowler and loved garage sales and collecting pocket watches and knives. Don was a lifelong member of the Park Terrace Community United Methodist Church. He also loved writing poems and would gladly recite them to anyone who would listen. Don was a kind and generous man who would gladly help anyone who asked. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his children, Darlene and husband, Scott Edwards, Endicott, N.Y.; Donald S. Hudson, Buffalo, N.Y.; Daniel J. Hudson and fiancée, Laura Kolanda, Apalachin; and Douglas A. Hudson and fiancée, Christine Marks, Conklin, N.Y.; nine grandchildren, Michael, Dominic, Jeremiah, Joshua, Justin, Jessica, Brittany, Crystal and Amber; nine great-grandchildren, Gavin, Isabella, Gabe, Ellie, Liam, Dylan, Dezirae, Cerene and Kai; many nieces and nephews; and cats.
He was also preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Pam.
Friends may visit Wednesday, 5 to 7 p.m., at Coleman and Daniels Funeral Home, Endicott, and Thursday, 10 a.m. until time of service at 11. Burial will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Jermyn Cemetery, Jermyn.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzeimer's Association.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 20, 2019