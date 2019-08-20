Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Hudson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald B. Hudson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald B. Hudson Obituary
Donald B. Hudson, 89, of Apalachin, N.Y., died Thursday at Riverview Nursing Home, Owego, N.Y. He was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Lois (Myers) Hudson.

Don was a veteran who served during the Korean War, United States Air Force from 1951-1954, and was a security guard for IBM for 32 years. He also worked as a locksmith for IBM for 18 years.

He was a bowler and loved garage sales and collecting pocket watches and knives. Don was a lifelong member of the Park Terrace Community United Methodist Church. He also loved writing poems and would gladly recite them to anyone who would listen. Don was a kind and generous man who would gladly help anyone who asked. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his children, Darlene and husband, Scott Edwards, Endicott, N.Y.; Donald S. Hudson, Buffalo, N.Y.; Daniel J. Hudson and fiancée, Laura Kolanda, Apalachin; and Douglas A. Hudson and fiancée, Christine Marks, Conklin, N.Y.; nine grandchildren, Michael, Dominic, Jeremiah, Joshua, Justin, Jessica, Brittany, Crystal and Amber; nine great-grandchildren, Gavin, Isabella, Gabe, Ellie, Liam, Dylan, Dezirae, Cerene and Kai; many nieces and nephews; and cats.

He was also preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Pam.

Friends may visit Wednesday, 5 to 7 p.m., at Coleman and Daniels Funeral Home, Endicott, and Thursday, 10 a.m. until time of service at 11. Burial will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Jermyn Cemetery, Jermyn.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzeimer's Association.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.