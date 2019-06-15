Donald Bryk, 48, Newton Ransom, formerly of Avoca, died Tuesday due to injuries pertaining to a motor vehicle accident.



Born in Avoca, on Sept. 6, 1970, the son of the late Walter and Florence (Siglin) Bryk, he was a 1988 graduate of Pittston Area High School. After high school, he joined the United States Army Reserve and served with the Reserve for over six years. While with the Reserve, he trained as a vehicle technician and became a certified mechanic. Donny was employed as a vehicle technician for the Fed Ex Corp. and was employed for 24 years.



He was a very family-oriented man who enjoyed spending most of his free time with family; he was the operator of Bryk Family farms, Newton, and loved to tend to his orchard of blueberries and fruit-bearing trees. He was an avid outdoorsman and a member of the Shiny Mountain Sportsman Club. He loved to work on his cars, trucks and tractors, and was also an avid collector of guns. Donny was a loving husband, father, brother and uncle, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.



In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Walter Bryk Jr.



He is survived by his wife of four years, the former Rebecca Schermerhorn; his children, Cassiey Bryk, Virginia; Tyler Bryk, Wapwallopen; and Nicholai Nocella, Ransom. Also surviving are his sister, Debra Bryk, Avoca; brother, Richard Bryk, Scranton; his nephew, Zachary Bryk; niece, Gina Bryk.



Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. from Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 215 Lackawanna Ave., Dupont, with the Rev. Thomas Petro officiating. Interment will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Avoca.



Friends may call Monday from 5 to 8 p.m.



