Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home
513 Main Street
Forest City, PA 18421
(570) 785-3153
Donald C. Glucksnis

Donald C. Glucksnis Obituary

Donald C. Glucksnis, 81, of Jessup, died Saturday morning at Geisinger Community Medical Center. His wife, Mary Alice Nudelman Glucksnis, died in 2014.

Born April 2, 1939, in Scranton, he was the son of the late George and Adella Gustaitis Glucksnis. He proudly served our country in the United States Army stationed in Germany; as Military Police he stood guard for President Kennedy during his visit there. He loyally worked 45 years at Lockheed Martin as a tool designer before to retirement.

Don enjoyed traveling, entertaining family and friends, and many outdoor activities like hunting, fishing and gardening. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren, and created many memories and traditions that will last generations. Proud of his Lithuanian roots, he was a member of the Tauras Club in Scranton.

Surviving are daughters, Alison and husband, Steve Lott, Olyphant; Melissa and husband, Douglas Man, Livingston, N.J.; and Lindsey Glucksnis, Jessup; a brother, Edward and wife, Rose Glucksnis, Jessup; sister-in-law, Carol Homisak, Lake Ariel; four grandchildren, Gabriel, Abigail, Maxwell and Jonas; beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother, George Glucksnis Jr.

In recent years, Donald had several caretakers the family would like to express their gratitude for their attentive care, especially to Gail.

A graveside service will be Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Forest City, celebrated by Monsignor Michael J. Delaney. Viewing will be private at the Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home, 513 Main St., Forest City.

Masks and social distancing will be observed at the funeral home and cemetery.

Donald routinely donated blood. Memorial contributions or a blood donation, especially at this time, can be made in Donald's name to the American Red Cross, www.redcross.org.

Condolences: www.lesjackfuneralhome.com.


