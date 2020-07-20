Home

Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
Donald Roe
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2020
6:00 PM
Hillside Haven Community Church
232 Nobel Rd
Clarks Summit, IL
The Rev. Donald Carl Roe Obituary

The Rev. Donald Carl Roe, Clarks Summit, died Saturday afternoon. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia S. Lindholm. The couple married in 2012.

Born in Ypsilanti, Michigan, he was the son of Iva Dyer Roe, Michigan, and the late Denver Carl Roe. Don was serving as the senior pastor at the Hillside Haven Community Church. He loved studying and preaching God's Word, riding his Harley-Davidson, writing, and sitting on his back porch enjoying time with his wife.

Also surviving are two sons, Stephen Page and his wife, Jennifer, Scranton; and Gavin Roe, South Carolina; five daughters, Crystal Kilian and her husband, Nathan, Moosic; Amber Campisi and her husband, Daniel, West Chester, Pa.; Jennie Page and her husband, Joseph, Schweinsburg, Colo.; Heather Page, Clarks Summit; and Hannah Roe, Michigan; a sister, Connie McCasey and her husband, Jim, Michigan; and two granddaughters, Penelope and Ruby Page.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Clarks Summit University, 538 Venard Road, Clarks Summit, with services by the Rev. Stephen Merkh, associate pastor. Interment will be private in Clarks Green Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the deacons fund at the Hillside Haven Community Church (www.hillside-haven.org).

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.


