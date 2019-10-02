|
Donald Clayton Brown, 74, of Waymart, died Sunday morning at home. He was married to Shirley Nolan on Jan. 9, 1971.
Born June 16, 1945, in Deposit, N.Y., he was the son of the late Harry Russell Brown and Jennie Louise Figger Brown.
Don was a man of many hats and known to most as "Farmer Brown." He served in the United States Army from July 1963 to July 1966, stationed in Turkey and Germany. He earned the rank of sergeant E5. A member of Co. B 79th Engineering Battalion as construction foreman and heavy equipment operator, he earned his GED while in the Army, and was a member of the class of 1964 at Damascus High School. He was a member of the Carpenters Union, Stroudsburg, from 1968 to 1971, where he worked on hotels and road construction, including I-84.
Don had a dairy herd at two different farms from 1971 to 1986. He worked at Farview State Hospital and SCI Waymart as a security guard/corrections officer from 1984 to 2012. Don was an employee of Waymart Cemetery at Canaan Corners from 1993 until his death. He drove a school bus for Jenkins Transportation, Western Wayne School District from 1997 to 2018 until he lost the sight in his right eye.
He was devoted to his family. Don was an extremely hard worker, had a big heart and enjoyed what he did.
Also surviving are his son, Leroy; his "Buddy," his pride and joy, grandson, Evan Brown; brothers, John Brown and Dickson Brown (his twin); sisters, Lura Schwebke, Sally Payne and Rowena Lewis; his mother-in-law, Inez Nolan; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; cousins, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was also preceded in death by brothers, Lawrence Brown and Carl Brown; sisters, Marie Boots and Rose Branning; father-in-law, Gerald Nolan; brothers-in-law, Thomas Nolan, Bernie Boots and Paul Lewis; and nephew, Randy Nolan.
Graveside funeral services with military honors will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Waymart Cemetery at Canaan Corners, Owego Turnpike, Waymart, with Pastor Gary Gilpin officiating. All attending may go directly to the cemetery.
Friends may call Friday, 4 to 7 p.m., at Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home Inc., 269 Belmont St., Waymart. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Don's memory to the Waymart Fire Company, P.O. Box 186, Waymart, PA 18472.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 2, 2019