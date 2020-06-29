Home

Jones & Brennan Funeral Home
430 Main Street
Forest City, PA 18421
(570) 785-3500
Donald D. Davis

Donald D. Davis Obituary

Donald D. Davis, 95, of Union Dale, passed away from pneumonia on Saturday, June 27, at the Wayne Memorial Hospital, Honesdale. His wife of 73 years, the former Sarah Howell, passed away on April 20.

Born in 1925 in Ararat Twp., he was the son of the late Hobert and Ida Mae Brydem Davis. Prior to retirement, he had been employed at various places, among them were the Endicott-Johnson Shoe Factory, Forest City, Ideal Tool Company, New York, and as a truck driver for Dick Price, locally. His interests included country music, hunting, fishing, yard sales, auctions and antiquing. For several years, he played guitar and sang with a country music band called "the Rhythm Boys." As stated in his wife Sarah's obituary in April, they would take their pop-up camper to New York state and attend country music jamborees.

Surviving are his daughters, Helen Rice, Colorado Springs, Colo.; Melany Franks and husband, Dave, Union Dale; a son, Donnie Davie, at home; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Hobert and wife, Esther, Fort Pierce, Fla.; and several cousins, nephews and nieces.

He was also preceded in death by a son, Howard; a sister, Carola; and two brothers, Edward and Robert.

Due to current public health policy, funeral services will be private with interment in Meyers Cemetery, Union Dale.

Arrangements by the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City.

To send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.


Published in Scranton Times on June 29, 2020
