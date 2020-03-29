|
Donald D. Rogers, 93, of Nicholson, died March 23 at home. His wife of 51 years, Lois Rogers, died in April 2000.
He was born the son of James and Sarah McGeorge, and was adopted by Harold and Clara Rogers after the death of his birth mother. He was employed at the Scranton Tribune as a linotype operator. Donald enjoyed spending time with his family as well as a variety of other activities, including walking, biking, fishing and hunting. He was an avid reader and was especially concerned for the welfare of the working class.
He is survived by his son, Donald Rogers; daughters, Marlene Tendler and Deborah Wickham, D.C., and her husband, Randy Wickham; four grandchildren, Jesse Tendler, Anna Tendler Mulaney, Lisa Rogers Neal and Will Rogers; and several nieces and nephews. Rose Dubrachek was his constant and loving companion of nearly 20 years.
Due to current public health policy, a memorial will be held at a later date to be determined.
His family and friends will remember him fondly.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 29, 2020