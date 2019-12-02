|
Donald Eugene Leventhall, South Abington Twp., died Wednesday afternoon at Geisinger Community Medical Center. His wife is the former Saundra L. Noll. The couple married in 1987.
Born in Carbondale he was the son of the late Donald and Frances Leventhall. Before his retirement, he was employed at Lackawanna State Park.
Also surviving are a stepdaughter, Roxanne Ryan, Drexel Hill; a sister, Brenda Morgan and her husband, James, Dallas; grandchildren, Sergey and Zachary Ryan; nephew, Jeffery Morgan and his wife, Jennifer, Jenkins, Pa.; a niece, Stephanie Finlay and her husband, Robert, Dallas; great-niece, Lauren Finlay; and great nephew, Ryan Finlay.
Services were held privately by the family and arrangements were entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 2, 2019