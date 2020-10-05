Home

Jones & Brennan Funeral Home
430 Main Street
Forest City, PA 18421
(570) 785-3500
Donald F. Slish

Donald F. Slish Obituary

Donald F. Slish, 89, of Vandling, died Sunday at home. His wife, the former Bridget D. Devaney, died Dec. 25, 2014.

Born in Forest City, son of the late Paul and Tessie Nenius Slish, he was a member of Ascension Parish, Forest City. He was a graduate of Forest City High School, where he was a phenomenal athlete, serving as a star player on both the basketball and baseball teams. After graduation, Don served in the United States Air Force, and later as a member of the Air Force Reserves. Upon returning home from the service, he began a long career working at the for the A&P Market as the produce manager, first in Forest City, then in Monticello, N.Y., after the Forest City store closed; he later went on to work at Zazzera's Market, Forest City.

He greatly enjoyed fishing and going to the racetrack at Monticello and off track betting in Carbondale to watch the horses and socialize with friends. Most importantly, Don was a family man, greatly enjoying the time that he spent his wife and kids.

Surviving are a daughter, Mary Slish Koziak and husband, David, Nashville, Tenn., and their children, David and Alex; a son, Dr. Donald F. Slish and wife, Erica Donnis, Burlington, Vt., and their children, Jack and Elinora; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Slish.

The funeral will be Friday, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, Delaware Street, Forest City. Interment will follow in St. Anthony's Cemetery, Forest City.

Arrangements by the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. For directions or to send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.


