Donald Fisher Obituary
Donald Fisher 65, a lifelong resident of Scranton, died peacefully at home.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Dorothy J. Burke Liggins and the late Richard Jackson.

He is survived by his sister, Bonnie Jackson Carter; bro­ther, J. David Jackson; and many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his nephew, Cory David Carter.

The family would like to thank the Geneva House for looking after Donald in his final days.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are by the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave. Cremation took place at the on-site crematorium, Hickory Crematory.

Visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 9, 2019
