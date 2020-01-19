Home

Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home - Montrose
232 South Main St.
Montrose, PA 18801
(570) 278-2750
Donald Butler
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home - Montrose
232 South Main St.
Montrose, PA 18801
Donald G. Butler Obituary
Donald G. Butler, 57, of Taylor, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Regional Hospital of Scranton. He was born on Aug. 27, 1962, in Johnson City, N.Y., to the late William G. "Jerry" and Mary (Wallan) Butler.

Surviving are his two sisters and brothers-in-law, Judy and Ralph Freeman; and Evonne and Ronald Bates; nieces and nephews, aunts and an uncle.

A funeral rite will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home, 232 S. Main St., Montrose,with the Rev. Casimir Stanis, of St. Brigid's Parish, officiating. Interment will be in St. Thomas' Cemetery, Little Meadows, Pa. Friends may call on the family from 10:30 until the service.

The family would like to thank all of Donnie's caregivers at the United Cerebral Palsy Center and group home in Scranton. Donations in Donnie's memory may be made to UCP of NEPA, 425 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 19, 2020
