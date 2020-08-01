|
Donald Hinck, 65, of Clarks Summit, died on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Allied Skilled Nursing. He was the husband of Patricia (Babich) Hinck.
Patricia would have loved to share this remembrance of Don, her husband of 35 years, in person with many of you, but in these unprecedented times of COVID-19 it will have to remain written. For the same reason, there has been no funeral or burial to date as we cannot lay him to rest with his family in New York state.
Don was the youngest son of Barbara and Walter Hinck, and brother of Allen Hinck. He was born in New York City and grew up in Somers, N.Y., in a beautiful country setting surrounded by nature and wildlife, which translated into his lifelong kindness to all creatures. Many holidays were spent surrounded by family – grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Some of them still with us today include Allen with his wife, Kay, and daughter, Meredith, in Wisconsin; cousin, Steve, in California, and his mother, Audrey, in Texas; and cousin, Loretta and her husband, Ken, in Florida, and their son, Michael, in Colorado.
Don's greatest joy has always been his daughter, Lisa. He always made time for her and always overflowed with pride at the strong, compassionate, talented and kind woman she has become. He so enjoyed watching her grow up and make her dreams a reality.
Don was an active and associate member of the Somers Volunteer Fire Department for 45 years.
A very heartfelt thank you to the SVFD Benevolent Association, which was always there asking if they could help when Don's health got bad.
Don was a dedicated employee in the printing and mail industry for over 40 years, many of which were spent commuting three hours each way to New York City from his home in Dingmans Ferry, Pa. He was especially fond of the summer months when we did seasonal camping and he would commute to work from there. He loved campfires, feeding birds and chipmunks, looking for snakes, and spending quality time with his family of cats looking out for him. He certainly earned his nickname, "The Cat Whisperer."
The family has appreciated all the condolences and flowers from our friends and family, including our church family from HTLC in Dingmans Ferry and TLC of Clarks Summit.
To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Don's care has been entrusted to Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.