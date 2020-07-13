Home

Funeral services have been scheduled for Donald J. Chalk, 61, of Greentown, formerly of Madisonville, who went to be with the Lord on July 10, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with prostate cancer.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by a Catholic blessing service and homegoing celebration at the Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home, Route 191, South Sterling, Pa. Masks are required to be worn.

Memorial donations in Donald's memory may be made to Feeding Families Ministry Inc., P.O. Box 584, Newfoundland, PA 18445, and www.feedingfamiliesminis

try.com to continue the work Donald felt so strongly about.


