Donald J. Lowry, 82, a longtime resident of West Scranton and St. Petersburg, Fla., died March 10 at St. Anthony's Hospital in St. Petersburg. He and his wife, the former Barbara Romano, celebrated 62 years of marriage June 10.



Born in Scranton, son of the late Elwood Lowry and Josephine Josack Falzette, he was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and a member of St. Lucy's Church, where he attended daily Mass and prayed many novenas. He was a tractor-trailer driver and a member of the local Teamsters Union for many years and retired from Firedex in Dunmore.



Donald was a master craftsman of carpentry, masonry, plumbing and electrical, who was always there to help family and friends. A NASCAR enthusiast, he enjoyed times spent at Pocono Raceway, as he loved traveling and was always up for a road trip anywhere. He was also a fan of Penn State football and the Philadelphia Eagles. Reading historical books on war, namely World War II, was a favorite pastime of his. Donald loved having family time during gatherings and dinners and will be greatly missed by those who knew him.



Also surviving are daughters, Linda Dennison and husband, Russell, St. Petersburg; Darlene Price and husband, John, Scranton; Judy Vitris and husband, Sam, Scranton; and Barbara Philbin and husband, Joseph, Lake Winola; his sister, Joan Bulzoni, Scranton; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by his sons, Donald Patrick; and twins, Donald Joseph Jr. and Dale Patrick Lowry; as well as his stepfather, Anthony Falzette.



Mass of Christian Burial will be April 6 at 10 a.m. in St. Lucy's Church in West Scranton. Inurnment to follow in the Italian-American Cemetery, Minooka section of Scranton.



Friends may call Saturday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass.



Memorial contributions may be made to West Scranton Community Development (the former West Side Boys and Girls Club), 1018 Lafayette St., Scranton, PA 18504.



Arrangements and care provided by Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, Scranton, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor.

