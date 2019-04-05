Donald J. Lowry

Funeral services have been scheduled for Donald J. Lowry, 82, a longtime resident of West Scranton and St. Petersburg, Fla., who died March 10 at St. Anthony's Hospital, St. Petersburg, Fla.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Lucy's Church in West Scranton. Inurnment to follow in the Italian-American Cemetery, Minooka section of Scranton.

Friends may call Saturday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass.

Memorial contributions may be made to West Scranton Community Development (the former West Side Boys and Girls Club), 1018 Lafayette St., Scranton, PA 18504.

Arrangements and care provided by Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, West Scranton, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 5, 2019
