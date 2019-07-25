Donald J. Murphy, 95, of Camp Hill, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on July 23.



Born in Scranton, Pa., on April 5, 1924, he was a son of the late John J. and Ida J. (Neher) Murphy. He was a United States Army veteran of WWII, serving in the Pacific Theater in Okinawa and the Philippines. He maintained a lifelong fondness for all things Filipino. Don was a part of Gen. McArthur's Rear Echelon Signal Corps.



He was a loyal graduate of ASTP at Michigan State University, "Da U" (University of Scranton) and the University of Pennsylvania Law School. He was a member of the Pennsylvania, Lackawanna County and Dauphin County bar associations, and proudly carried his gold 50-year member card in his wallet at all times. He was admitted before the United States Supreme Court and argued before the Court.



Following graduation from law school, Don was in private practice in Scranton for a short time before becoming an attorney for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. He spent 30 years providing distinguished service to the Pa. Dept. of Revenue and the Pa. Dept. of Justice, retiring as the Chief Deputy Attorney General of Pennsylvania. Throughout his years at the state, Don mentored countless young attorneys.



Not content to rest in retirement, Don practiced law with Calkins and Campbell in Harrisburg. He was appointed the public member of the Pa. Board of Funeral Directors, serving on that body for 15 years, including two terms as Chairman of the Board.



First and foremost, Don loved his family - his wife, his children, his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren. He also loved the law, sailing the Chesapeake Bay, Saturday morning yard sales, and traveling the USA and the world. Puerto Rico was a favorite wintertime destination.



Donald is survived by the love of his life and his wife of 72½ years, Jeannette C. (Howey) Murphy; and by his daughters, Michele Silfies (Jim), of Jupiter, Fla.; Marilyn Murphy (Benjamin Ahles), of Mechanicsburg; and Maureen Murphy (Ellwyn Andres), of Mechanicsburg. He is also survived by grandchildren, Marc LaCasse (Jen), Jeannette Kothe (Jim), Eric Sitko (Michele LaFontaine), Paul Murphy-Ahles (Becky), Benjamin Andres (Lizzy) and Zachary Andres; as well as seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by brothers, John, Thomas and Joseph Murphy; and his sister, Elizabeth Weis.



Memorial services will be held 12:30 p.m. Saturday July, 27, at Malpezzi Funeral Home, 8 Market Plaza Way, Mechanicsburg, where there will be a visitation from 11:30 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice Services - Carlisle, 1200 Walnut Bottom Road, Suite 302, Carlisle, PA 17015, www.heartlandhospicefund.org.



To sign the online guest book, visit www.MalpezziFuneralHome.com.





Published in Scranton Times on July 25, 2019