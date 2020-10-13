Home

Donahue Funeral Home
303 S Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 344-7001
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Donahue Funeral Home
303 S Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18504
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Donald J. "Donny" Reese

Donald J. "Donny" Reese Obituary

Donald J. "Donny" Reese, 69, of West Scranton, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Regional Hospital of Scranton after an extended illness. On Nov. 28, 2020, he and his loving wife, Carol Toman Reese, would have celebrated 35 years of marriage.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of Rose "Rosie" Sgobba Reese, Scranton, and the late Philip "Jiggs" Reese. He was a proud graduate of West Scranton High School, the University of Scranton and a member of St. Patrick's Church.

Donny started his working career along side his twin brother Tommy, serving ice cream at Burshell Dairy. Utilizing his education, he was later employed in accounting, first, at Emery Air Freight and then later at United Parcel Service. He was an automobile enthusiast and enjoyed detailing cars. He was an avid sports fan of the Philadelphia Phillies, Dallas Cowboys, Penn State Nittany Lions and any team that played against Notre Dame.

In addition to his loving wife, Carol, and his mother, Rose "Rosie" Reese, 93, Scranton; Donny is also survived by his identical twin brother, Thomas Reese and wife, Susan, Peckville; his sister, Lynn Sparacino, Scranton; stepson, Thomas Morgan, and children, Sadie and Olivia Morgan; his stepdaughter, Nicole Mariotti and husband, Greg Mariotti, and son, Cole; niece, Carrie Durkin and husband, Brian, and their sons, Noah and Chase, Clarks Summit; nephew, Robert Sparacino Jr. and wife, Joanne, Scranton; niece, Jacqueline Sparacino, Scranton; brother-in-law, William Toman and wife, Lori, Archbald; sister-in-law, Kathy Scott and husband, Tighe, Pen Argyl; and many cousins.

Friends may call Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Donahue Funeral Home, 303 S. Main Ave., Scranton, PA 18504. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick's Church on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 11 a.m. celebrated by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor, with interment immediately following at Cathedral Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Donny's name may be made to St. Ann's Basilica, St. Ann's Street, Scranton, PA 18504; or the food pantry at St. Patrick's Parish, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton, PA 18504.e current pandemic conditions visitors are requested to utilize masks and social distancing.


