Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc.
621 North Main Street
Simpson, PA 18407
(570) 282-3090
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc.
621 North Main Street
Simpson, PA 18407
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc.
621 North Main Street
Simpson, PA 18407
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
741 Delaware St
Forest City, PA
1922 - 2019
Donald L. Fives Obituary
Donald L. Fives, 95, of Vandling, passed away Wednesday at Carbondale Nursing Center. His wife, the former Rosalie Herbert Fives, died on Aug. 15.

Born in Forest City, he was the son of the late William and Bridget Kearney Fives. He was a 1940 graduate of Forest City High School. Upon graduation, Donald volunteered for the CCC (Civilian Conservation Corps) and in 1942 enlisted in the United States Navy to defend our country in WWII. He served on the USS George M. Cohan Liberty Ship as a radio operator.

After discharge in 1945, he moved to Kearny, N.J., then to Manville, N.J. He worked for Otis Elevator, National Lock Washer and Universal Flavors. Upon retirement, he and Rosalie moved back to Vandling.

He was a devoted member of Ascension Parish, Forest City, also VFW Post 4712, Simpson, and American Legion Post 524, Forest City.

He had a special place in his heart for his grandchildren and would spoil them any chance he could.

Donald is survived by his son, William and his wife, Tammy, Scott Twp.; grandchildren, Chad, Shelby and Skylar; great-grandchild, Chloe; and nieces and nephews.

Donald was preceded in death by his five brothers and one sister, Joseph, Mary Fives Cardamon, Charles, William, Norbert and Raymond.

The funeral will be Tuesday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, 741 Delaware St., Forest City. Viewing, Monday, 4 to 7 p.m., and Tuesday, 9 to 9:30 a.m., at the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson. Entombment with military honors will be in St. Tikhon's Mausoleum, South Canaan. Donations can be made to Ascension Parish, 621 Hudson St., Forest City, PA 18421, in Donald's name.

For directions or condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.

Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 31, 2019
