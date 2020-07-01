Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hessling Funeral Home
428 Main Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
(570) 253-1190
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Kyzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Lewis Kyzer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Lewis Kyzer Obituary

Donald Lewis Kyzer, 87, of Hawley, died Friday, June 26, at home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Joan Marie Paone. The couple married Oct. 4, 1975.

Born March 12, 1933, he was the son of the late Ralph Kyzer and Ruth Mignerey.

Don is survived by his wife; son, Anthony and wife, Jasmine; daughters, Elizabeth, Amy and Andrea; and sisters, Janet Singer and Sarah Manhart; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Ellen; son, Harry; and sisters, Helen Granville and Sally Roberts.

His family will receive friends Tuesday, July 7, at Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St., Honesdale, 4 to 7 p.m. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date in Queen of Peace Church in Hawley.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hessling Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -