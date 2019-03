Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald R. Griffiths. View Sign

Donald R. Griffiths, 82, The Hideout, Lake Ariel, died Feb. 22 at Wayne Memorial Hospital after an illness.



Born in West Scranton, the son of the late Nathaniel and Anna Buffey Griffiths, he was a 1954 graduate of Scranton Central High School and attended Lafayette College. In 1955, he married Marilyn Sproul, his former wife. Beginning in 1956, he was a teller for the Third National Bank of Scranton. He was a National Bank examiner for the federal government. He then went on to work for Scranton National Bank, first as manager of the bank's Clarks Summit branch, and finally as the bank's assistant vice president. Upon retirement from banking, Don worked for Sarno & Sons. He was a member and treasurer of the Abington Lions Club.



He was an avid tennis player and fisherman, a serious baseball fan and enjoyed playing baseball, tennis and other sports with his kids and friends.



Surviving are four children, Sandy Griffiths Schmidt and husband, Mark, Tabernash, Colo.; Jim Griffiths, Lake Waynewood and Elk Mountain; Debbie G. Epifanio and husband, Darren, Vail, Colo.; Ellie G. Dunn, Duluth, Ga.; three grandsons, Jonathan Schmidt, Dominick Epifanio and Nathaniel Jarrett; brother, Bill Griffiths, Lake Waynewood and Lakewood Ranch, Fla.; cousin, Donald Buffey; niece, Lee Katker and her two daughters; nephew, Greg Griffiths.



Services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.



Arrangements are under the care of the James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.



