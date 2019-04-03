Donald R. Miller, 62, of Lenox Twp., died Saturday from injuries received in a tractor accident on his property. He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Mary Ann Rusek, on July 6, 2018.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald R. Miller.
Born Aug. 8, 1956, in Meshoppen, he was the son of Dona Brainard Warner of Clifford Twp. and the late Cyril "Bud" Miller. He had been a self-employed excavator for many years and was a motorcycle enthusiast. Don enjoyed spending time with friends at the Elk Mountain VFW, Post 8848, Kingsley, where he was a social member and volunteer.
He is survived by a son and son-in-law, Jason Miller and Arturo Mejia Sosa, both of Raleigh, N.C.; two sisters, Debbie Taylor, of Union City; and Kim Payne, of Kingsley; several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, William Lynn Miller; and an infant sister, Luann Miller.
As per Don's request, he was cremated and no services will be held. Cremation care provided by Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Clifford.
To share condolences with Don's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Shifler-Parise Funeral Home
18 Airport Road
Clifford, PA 18413
(570) 222-3100
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 3, 2019