Donald Raymond Chapman, 83, of Mulberry, Fla., and formerly of Scranton, Pa., passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at home.
Don, known as "Poppy" to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patricia (Kappral) Chapman; his daughter, Cheryl Chapman, California; son, Richard Chapman and wife, Regina Chapman, Florida; daughter, Lori Chapman, Florida; brother, Robert Chapman and wife, Marianne, Florida; 14 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Born and raised in Scranton, Pa., Don was the eldest of two sons born to Raymond and Marie (Morgan) Chapman. As a young boy, he loved sports, especially swimming and basketball. Throughout high school, Don was a championship swimmer and basketball player. After graduating from Scranton Technical High School in 1954, he attended Penn State University for a year to play basketball and then returned home to marry Patricia in 1957.
During his young adulthood, "Donny" (or sometimes referred to as Chappie"), spent his nights and weekends refereeing high school and college basketball games and could be seen umpiring baseball games as well. Later, he spent those nights and weekends coaching his son, Rick, and other young baseball and football players at the East Scranton Little League Field. Don was also a coach for the East Scranton Apollos "mini-football" team with Mike (Mooney) Munchak, Joe McCarthy, Bob Gavern and Charlie Donachie.
After 25 years of service, Don retired in 1998 from Consolidated Freightways (formerly Emery Air Freight). Prior to Consolidated Freight, he worked for the Chamberlain Manufacturing Corp., in partnership with the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant (SCAAP), as well as the Third National Bank, in Scranton.
Don's love of sports eventually led him to golf. He would play every chance he had. While in Pennsylvania, he was the course ranger at Pine Hills Country Club, in Taylor. In 2011, Don and his wife moved to a small golf community in Mulberry, Fla., where he was a member of the Angler's Green Golf Club.
Following a memorial Mass at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, in Mulberry, a celebration of life gathering will be held in November.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 4, 2019