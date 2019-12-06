|
|
Donald Richardson, 77, formerly of Carbondale, died Nov. 8 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Born in Carbondale, son of the late Robert "Pete" and Marion Caffrey Richardson, he was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church and a graduate of St. Rose High School, both of Carbondale. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He was a retired salesman for the Findlay Auto Group, Las Vegas. He was an avid golfer and New York Yankees fan. Donald was a great photographer who loved cycling and bowling.
Surviving are two sisters, Gladys Lyons and Bridget Richardson.
Private funeral services were conducted in Las Vegas.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 6, 2019