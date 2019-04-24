Donald Robert Hess Sr., 82, of Scranton, died Thursday at Allied Services Hospice, Scranton.
Born May 24, 1936, in Jersey City, N.J., he was the son of the late George and Catherine Reynolds Hess. Don was a graduate of Henry Snyder High School, Jersey City, and had served in the United States Army from 1955-1957. He was a retired truck driver for White Rose Frozen Foods, Jersey City. He was a member of the Tauras Club, Scranton, and was an avid fisherman. Don and his late companion, Estella Wilson, enjoyed their daily morning walks.
He is survived by three sons, Donald Robert Hess Jr. and wife, Kathleen, Old Bridge, N.J.; Sean Hess, Jersey City; and Daryl Hess, Fort Myers, Fla.; two granddaughters, Meghan and Lizzy Hess; a sister, Lorraine Calabrese, Carbondale; three brothers, Charles Hess, Colonia, N.J.; Gerard Hess, Fort Myers; and Kenneth Hess, Orlando, Fla.; several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale. Military honors will be conducted at 4 p.m. Interment at a later date, Willow View Cemetery, Clifford.
To share condolences and photos with Donald's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 24, 2019