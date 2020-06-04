Home

Donald Robert Karas

Donald Robert Karas, a jokester and devoted father and grandfather, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the age of 81 while residing in Noblesville, Ind.

Donald is survived by his children, Lorene Bramer (Greg) and Kimberly Karas; his siblings, Russell Karas (Shirley), Janet Martin (Wayne) and Dorothy Muir (Ronald): his grandchildren, Nicolus Miller and London Bramer; and his best friend, dedicated companion and dog, Buddy: and his former spouse, Janice Karas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Stanley Karas and Martha Magdelyn Forster Karas of Scranton, Pa.

Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be held at a safe, later date. Donations to help with funeral expenses and condolences may be offered at 7741 Dayflower Court, Noblesville, IN 46062.
Published in Scranton Times on June 4, 2020
