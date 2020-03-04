|
|
Donald S. Beynon of Tunkhannock passed away peacefully Monday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore, surrounded by those who loved him.
Born March 11, 1939, in Scranton, he was the son of the late Daniel and Sophie (Krahel) Beynon. He attended Scranton schools and was a graduate of Technical High School, class of 1957, and Lackawanna Junior College.
Donald served honorably in the United States Navy, serving on the USS Wasp - aircraft carrier. Upon discharge from the Navy, Donald joined his father's automobile business, working as a mechanic at Beynon Motor Sales in the Green Ridge section of Scranton. Donald later worked as a truck driver and in the automotive parts business.
Donald was a lifelong fishing and hunting enthusiast, and for many years traveled to Canada with family to fish and hunt.
Surviving are his daughter, Leslie Stambone, of Lakeland, Fla.; his son, Donald Beynon Jr.; sisters, Sandra Nicholas, of Kingston, Pa.; Christine Beynon-Burgeon, of Wilmington, Del.; his brother, Daniel Beynon, of Old Bridge, N.J.; and former wife, Marion Beynon, of Scranton; grandchildren, C.J. Stambone and wife, Alyssa; Maria Stambone; Donny Beynon and wife, Chelsea; and Arielle Tanner; five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and caregiver, Sara Sandrovitch.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dianne Eltz-Beynon.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with interment at Milwaukee Cemetery, Ransom Twp., Pa.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.
Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Moscow & Scranton. For online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 4, 2020