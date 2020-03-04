Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home
401 Church St
Moscow, PA 18444
(570) 842-8501
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Beynon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald S. Beynon


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald S. Beynon Obituary
Donald S. Beynon of Tunkhannock passed away peacefully Monday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore, surrounded by those who loved him.

Born March 11, 1939, in Scranton, he was the son of the late Daniel and Sophie (Krahel) Beynon. He attended Scranton schools and was a graduate of Technical High School, class of 1957, and Lackawanna Junior College.

Donald served honorably in the United States Navy, serving on the USS Wasp - aircraft carrier. Upon discharge from the Navy, Donald joined his father's automobile business, working as a mechanic at Beynon Motor Sales in the Green Ridge section of Scranton. Donald later worked as a truck driver and in the automotive parts business.

Donald was a lifelong fishing and hunting enthusiast, and for many years traveled to Canada with family to fish and hunt.

Surviving are his daughter, Leslie Stambone, of Lakeland, Fla.; his son, Donald Beynon Jr.; sisters, Sandra Nicholas, of Kingston, Pa.; Christine Beynon-Burgeon, of Wilmington, Del.; his brother, Daniel Beynon, of Old Bridge, N.J.; and former wife, Marion Beynon, of Scranton; grandchildren, C.J. Stambone and wife, Alyssa; Maria Stambone; Donny Beynon and wife, Chelsea; and Arielle Tanner; five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and caregiver, Sara Sandrovitch.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dianne Eltz-Beynon.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with interment at Milwaukee Cemetery, Ransom Twp., Pa.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.

Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Moscow & Scranton. For online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -