Donald T. Hall, 83, of Scranton, died Sunday at Allied Skilled Nursing Facility. He was the loving husband of the former Mary Margaret A. Gilbride. The couple celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary May 15.



Born April 24, 1936, in Dickson City, son of the late Edward and Ethel Lewis Hall, he was a 1954 graduate of Dickson City High School. He honorably served in United States Air Force during the Korean War and was honored with the National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal.



He had served in Zama, Japan, and as a staff sergeant with specialty clearance acting as Air Force liaison between the United States Air Force and the United States Army Surgeon General's Office. Following serving his country he returned to the area and was a 1962 graduate of the University of Scranton, having received his Bachelor of Science in business management.



He began his career as a criminal investigator as an agent for the United States Treasury Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. Before retirement, he was a quality assurance supervisor in the radiology department for Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, technical representative for AGFA Film, having provided film to area radiology departments. He previously was director of the Radiology Department for the Kimble Medical Center, Lakewood, N.J. He was a member of the Dickson City Primitive United Methodist Church.



Also surviving are a son, Dr. Donald T. Hall and wife, Dr. Vickie Varklet, Lewisburg; two grandsons, Donald T. Hall III and David Hall; a granddaughter, Natalie Hall; a brother-in-law, Donald "Duke" F. Gilbride and wife, Laura; nephews, Donald P. Gilbride and attorney Thomas J. Gilbride and wife, Doreen; nieces, Joan Marie A. Gilbride and companion, Mark Stevens; Barbara Ann Sweeney and husband, Thomas; and Alice Marie McDermott and husband, Michael; and several cousins.



He was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert E. Hall.



A private graveside service will be held by the Rev. Scott C. McGrady. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.





Published in Scranton Times on May 29, 2019