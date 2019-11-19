|
Heaven gained another angel, Donald T. Harvey, 63, after a long battle of illness surrounded by his family at his bedside. His wife of 34 years is the former Nancy Fuller.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late John T. and Doris Jordan Harvey. He was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School, where he played football. Prior to his illness, he was employed at UGL as a mixer and also for many years at Kids Go Shopping as a packer and forklift operator. He was an avid football fan and loved the Minnesota Vikings and Penn State.
Donald's family would like to thank Compassionate Care Hospice, especially JoAnne and Donna, for the fabulous care they gave to Donald.
Also surviving are children, Jean Smith, Gouldsboro; Mary Ellis and companion, Robert Paranich, Old Forge; Barbara Zawicki and companion, Richard Meszler, Honesdale; and Edward Harvey and companion, Kelly Sweeney, Old Forge; granddaughter, Carrie Smith, who he raised and resided with; and his loving dog, Bailey, who he loved so much; sisters, Gail McDermott, Illinois; and Linda Ace and husband, Robert, Lake Ariel; eight grandchildren; one great-grandson; several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by brothers, Theodore G. Harvey and Bruce Harvey.
Funeral services will be held Friday at 9:30 a.m. in the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Interment will follow in Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.
Friends and family may pay their respects Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 19, 2019