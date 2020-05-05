Home

Whitted Funeral Chapel
130 6Th Ave Se
Cut Bank, MT 59427
(406) 873-2032
Donald Vincent Carey Obituary
Donald Vincent Carey, 72, of Cut Bank, Mont., passed away Wednesday, April 29.

Don was born Aug. 29, 1948, in Scranton, Pa., to Donald C. Carey and Geraldine A. Grady of Dunmore. He was educated in the Dunmore school system and attended Keystone College in La Plume, Pa. Don served in the United States Marine Corps from 1968 to 1970. He married Jacalyn L. Thackeray of Dodson, Mont./Denver, Colo., in 1978. They were united in marriage until her death in 2010.

Don worked at the Marriott Corp. in Denver from 1978 to 1988 and then relocated to Cut Bank. He was employed by the U.S. Postal Service, retiring as postmaster of the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in 2007. Don moved back to Cut Bank in 2009.

Don was preceded in death by his parents and wife. He will be buried in Crown Hill Cemetery in Cut Bank at a later date.

"I love rifles, dogs, and pretty girls, but not in that order." D.V. Carey

Condolences can be made to Don's memorial page at www.asperfh.com.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on May 5, 2020
