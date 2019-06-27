Donald W. Rinaldi, aged 71, of the Northeast Pennsylvania Rinaldis, separated from his body on June 18.



As a young man he served a brief but proud time in the United States Army, 82nd Airborne Division, at Fort Bragg, N.C.; but his entire adult career life was dedicated to family car dealership businesses in Shenandoah and Frackville, Pa. Big D, as he was often called by those who loved him, was a man whose vices were outweighed only by the measure of his overly large heart - a heart whose love and determination knew no bounds and was constricted by no rules, either conventional or otherwise. Don had the innate ability to endear himself to anyone who crossed his path, and he could tell a story better than the finest bard… He remembered… everyone and everything that ever came into and out of his life. In his final years, even when his body restricted his ability to get out and do things, his mind was still sharp and powerful; and his desire to hear about life outside of his four walls never ceased. He loved and appreciated good food and always wanted to know what people were eating wherever they went. He was both a lover and a fighter; he was a proud Italian man; he was a friend; he was a brother; he was a son; he was a husband; he was many other things to many other people, but above all things he was a father. He suffered a lot over the last few years of his life, but his love of life, his Catholic faith, this world and his family never waned. To anyone who ever met him, he will be remembered because his spirit is unmatched and not easily forgettable.



May he have everlasting peace in the arms of his God.





