Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald W. Trager. View Sign

Donald W. Trager, 80, of West Scranton, died Sunday night at home, with his family at his side. He is survived by his wife, Judith Williams Trager, and the couple would have celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary on Monday, Feb. 25.



Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Wilbur and Marie Leidinger Trager. Donald was a 1956 graduate of West Scranton High School, retired from Chamberlain Corp. after 38 years and was a member of St. John the Baptist Church in West Scranton until its closing. Before his illness, Donald enjoyed bowling, fishing, golfing, rock 'n' roll music and going to concerts. He especially enjoyed attending activities and events of his children and grandchildren. Donald was a loyal fan of the New York Mets and Penn State football. He greatly missed the company of his three dogs, Ginger, Patches and Reba.



He is also survived by two sons, Donald S. Trager and wife, Robin, Scranton; and Michael J. Trager and companion, Amber Fagan, Scranton; one daughter, Donna Marie Sokolowski and husband, Walter, Scott Twp.; six grandchildren, Matthew, Michael and Joseph Trager, Andrea Sokolowski, Robert Clarke and John Walker; two great-grandchildren, John and Ava Walker; one brother, Dennis Trager, Seattle, Wash.; two sisters, Marcia Zabawa, Clarks Green; and Carole Percival, Clarks Summit; nieces, nephews and cousins.



Donald's family wishes to extend a very warm thank you to his physicians and the staff of Compassionate Care Hospice for the love and care extended to their husband, father and Bompa.



A blessing service will be Thursday at 6 p.m. by the Rev. Richard Fox, in the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton.



Viewing for family and friends will be Thursday, 4 until time of services at 6 p.m. Interment will be private in Cathedral Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave a personal condolence, please visit the funeral home website.

Donald W. Trager, 80, of West Scranton, died Sunday night at home, with his family at his side. He is survived by his wife, Judith Williams Trager, and the couple would have celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary on Monday, Feb. 25.Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Wilbur and Marie Leidinger Trager. Donald was a 1956 graduate of West Scranton High School, retired from Chamberlain Corp. after 38 years and was a member of St. John the Baptist Church in West Scranton until its closing. Before his illness, Donald enjoyed bowling, fishing, golfing, rock 'n' roll music and going to concerts. He especially enjoyed attending activities and events of his children and grandchildren. Donald was a loyal fan of the New York Mets and Penn State football. He greatly missed the company of his three dogs, Ginger, Patches and Reba.He is also survived by two sons, Donald S. Trager and wife, Robin, Scranton; and Michael J. Trager and companion, Amber Fagan, Scranton; one daughter, Donna Marie Sokolowski and husband, Walter, Scott Twp.; six grandchildren, Matthew, Michael and Joseph Trager, Andrea Sokolowski, Robert Clarke and John Walker; two great-grandchildren, John and Ava Walker; one brother, Dennis Trager, Seattle, Wash.; two sisters, Marcia Zabawa, Clarks Green; and Carole Percival, Clarks Summit; nieces, nephews and cousins.Donald's family wishes to extend a very warm thank you to his physicians and the staff of Compassionate Care Hospice for the love and care extended to their husband, father and Bompa.A blessing service will be Thursday at 6 p.m. by the Rev. Richard Fox, in the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton.Viewing for family and friends will be Thursday, 4 until time of services at 6 p.m. Interment will be private in Cathedral Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave a personal condolence, please visit the funeral home website. Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.