Donato "Rocky" Ciaglia, 87, of Peckville, died unexpectedly Monday upon arrival at Geisinger Community Medical Center. His wife was the former Joan Koch, who passed away in September of 2017. The couple would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this month.
Born in Dunmore, he was the son of the late Leonard and Carmella Mecca Ciaglia. Rocky graduated from Dunmore High School, class of 1951, and was employed as a construction worker at Tobyhanna Army Depot and then later worked at Orlando TV in Peckville for more than 30 years. He was a proud member of the Dunmore Aggies Bowling League and the Rome Club of N.Y. state.
Surviving are his daughters, Denise Warhola, Eynon; Dr. Diane Ciaglia, Peckville; and Michelle Caprari and husband, Joe, Jessup; his grandchildren, Alyssa, Nicholas and Danielle Warhola, and Ariana, Bianca and Joey Caprari; a brother, Vito Ciaglia and wife, Effie, Dummore; a brother-in-law, Orlando Cicilioni, Blakely; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Ann Renaldi and Carmella Cicilioni; and a brother, Leonard Ciaglia.
Due to the current pandemic and concern for community health, the funeral will be private.
Due to the current pandemic and concern for community health, the funeral will be private.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of James M. Margotta Funeral Home.
