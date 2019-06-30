Donna Ann Chomko Morgan, 83, a longtime resident of both Hudson and Wooster, Ohio, and most recently a resident at the Kemper House in Highland Heights, Ohio, passed away Sunday, June 23.



Donna Ann was born March 2, 1936, to Michael Chomko Sr. and Anna Hrycyna Chomko of Scranton.Following her graduation from John Marshall High School, Donna attended and graduated from Albertus Magnus College in New Haven, Conn. Donna Ann was also a stewardess with Northwest Airlines based in Cleveland, Ohio. In her later years, Donna earned her real estate license and then enjoyed a successful career as a real estate agent in Wooster and in the surrounding areas.



In the years following her retirement as a real estate agent, Donna enjoyed spending much of her time in her beautiful garden. Donna was also known for her love for all animals, especially her cats. It has been said that Donna never knew a stray cat that could not be saved and rarely could she be found working in her garden without at least several of her faithful four-legged companions close to her side.



Donna Ann is survived by her children, Anne Gettys Phythyon and James Michael Lee Morgan, Captain, USN (Ret.); grandson, J.D. Phythyon; and her sister, Helyne Lillian Chomko. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Michael Jacob Chomko Jr.



A private family interment will be at St. Catherine's Cemetery in Moscow, Pa.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1161 Mechanicsburg Road, Wooster, OH 44691.



Local arrangements by the Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home, 1132 Propsect Ave., South Scranton.

Published in Scranton Times on June 30, 2019