Donna Ann Uscowskas, 75, of Springville, formerly of Clarks Summit, died Sunday at home. Her husband is Albert Uscowskas Sr. and they have been married for 56 years.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Eleanor Falkowski Hawter. She was a graduate of Scranton Tech with high honors and was a member of the St. Patrick's Church in Nicholson.
Donna was a terrific wife and mother. She was always smiling and would help anybody she could. She loved Jesus and was a woman of faith.
Donna is survived by two daughters, Debi and Dawn Uscowskas; a son, Albert Uscowskas Jr.; and three grandchildren, Jeremy, Darius and Gage.
A private Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by the Rev. Arbogaste Satoun will be held Wednesday at St. Patrick's Church in Nicholson. Entombment will be in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
Donations may be made to TT's Rescue Squad, 131 Union St., Taylor, PA 18517. Arrangements by the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.
Published in Scranton Times on June 2, 2020