Donna Healey, 59, died peacefully Friday morning at Geisinger Community Medical Center of complications following surgery. She was attended by her beloved brothers and sister-in-law, who took turns keeping vigil.
Donna was born in Scranton to the late Ann Marie McGarry and Robert Healey. She grew up in South Side and graduated from Scranton Technical High School in 1978.
She was preceded in death by her dear sister, Kathy Lewis. She is survived by her three brothers, Robert Healey and his wife, Ruth, of Taylor; William Healey Smith and his husband, Paul, of San Francisco; and Richard Healey, of San Antonio; and her brother-in-law, Gary Lewis, of Old Forge. She was a devoted aunt to her six nieces, Casey and Jaime Lewis, and Auden, Adrienne, Maren and Sloane Healey; and to her nephew, Robert Healey.
Donna was a sweet and gentle soul who loved spending time with her large extended family. She was an avid movie buff and loved sharing a movie (but never popcorn) with family and friends. She was also a great reader, leaving behind hundreds of well-worn books. Her happiest times were spent at the waterpark or the beach, basking in the sun.
The family will be greeting relatives and friends at the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, with a brief memorial service at 12:30. Close friends and family will have a private luncheon afterwards; contact Richard Healey on Facebook for details.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 2, 2019