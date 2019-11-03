Scranton Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
111 Coburn Avenue
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
(570) 586-0811
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Shipley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna L. Shipley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna L. Shipley Obituary
Donna L. Shipley, 59, Olyphant, died Thursday at home.

She was born Aug. 7, 1960, in Scranton.

Donna was a free-spirted person. She was generally a happy person with a smile to share. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting, and was a member of the Rescue and Restore Church.

Surviving are her son, Cpt. Jason Bruce Reeves, esquire, and his wife, Sookyoung, of Fort Irwin, Cailf.; granddaughter, Luna Belle; and friends, including Carl Fetterman, Olyphant.

She was preceded in death by her aunts and uncles and former husband, James VanDerMolen, who died in 2004, and companion, Joseph (Jack) Krysczunas.

The funeral will be Tuesday at noon from Rescue and Restore Church, 125 Lackawanna Ave., Olyphant, with services by the Rev. Jack Munley. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. For directions or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now