Donna L. Shipley, 59, Olyphant, died Thursday at home.
She was born Aug. 7, 1960, in Scranton.
Donna was a free-spirted person. She was generally a happy person with a smile to share. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting, and was a member of the Rescue and Restore Church.
Surviving are her son, Cpt. Jason Bruce Reeves, esquire, and his wife, Sookyoung, of Fort Irwin, Cailf.; granddaughter, Luna Belle; and friends, including Carl Fetterman, Olyphant.
She was preceded in death by her aunts and uncles and former husband, James VanDerMolen, who died in 2004, and companion, Joseph (Jack) Krysczunas.
The funeral will be Tuesday at noon from Rescue and Restore Church, 125 Lackawanna Ave., Olyphant, with services by the Rev. Jack Munley. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. For directions or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 3, 2019