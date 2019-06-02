Donna Marie Catalano, (née Mecca), 99, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, of Union, N.J., passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family on May 30, 2019.



Born and raised in Dunmore, Donna has lived in Union, N.J., since 1953. During WWII, she worked for Standard-Piezo making transistors; then Catalano's Market, in Scranton, a cashier for Brady Farms, in Union, customer service for Sears, in Union, and a sales associate for B. Altman's, in Short Hills, N.J. She retired 34 years ago. Donna was a parishioner of St. James the Apostle Church, Springfield, and a member of the Columbiettes of Springfield, Council 5560.



Donna was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Michael John Catalano.



She is survived by her son, Michael Catalano and Mary Scassera; and her daughter, Donna and Roger Ennis; two granddaughters, Suzanne and Paul Vlecides; and Kristin Ennis; and great-grand-daughter, Alexandra Vlecides.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. James the Apostle Church, Springfield. Entombment, Hollywood Memorial Park, Union.



Visiting hours will be Monday, 4 to 9 p.m., at the Bradley Smith & Smith Funeral Home, 415 Morris Ave., Springfield. In lieu of flowers, donations in Donna's name may be made to. , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.



To send the family a condolence, please visit, www.bradleyfuneralhomes.com.

