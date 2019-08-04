|
Donna Marie LaRue, 62, of Ransom passed away at home in the early morning hours of July 31. Donna was born June 18, 1957, to Michael and Alice Segeda. She attended Pittston Area School District during her youth. She married Ricky LaRue of Ransom on March 17, 1975. Together, Dick and Donna raised a hefty brood. Blessed with Bub, Ricci Lynn, Karen, Gonzo, David and their beloved first son Justin, whom they lost after a few short months.
This motley bunch tormented the streets of Ransom until finally settling down with their significant others. Bub chose John, Ricci Lynn chose Michael, Kar chose Chris, Gonzo chose Meg and Dave chose Daisy. All together, they gave Dick and Donna many grandchildren: Matthew, Cassidy, Buddy, Codi, Carly, Harley, Abbi, Miranda, Christopher, Wyatt, Penie, Gwen and Aries; plus two great-grandsons, Sean and Colton. With all those youngsters about, you'd think Donna wouldn't have time to get out and enjoy herself, but you'd be wrong. Donna was a master billiards player and loved going out with the girls from the local pool league.
Anyone that knew Donna would tell you she was one funny lady, but don't make her mad or you'd have 4'11" of fury chasing you down, something her children can attest to. Life hadn't always been easy for Donna but she made the most of it. She will be dearly missed by her family and a great many friends. Donna's life and passing will be quietly observed by her family. In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to treat yourself to a game of pool, grab a beer and live your life to the fullest.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
