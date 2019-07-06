Donna Marie MacNelley, 74, of Laceyville, Pa., passed away Wednesday, July 3, in Clarks Summit, Pa. She was born on June 8, 1945, in Clarks Summit, Pa., to the late Jerome J. and Jean (Smith) Mangan.



She is survived by her lifelong companion, Kenneth Whipple, Laceyville, Pa.; three children and their spouses, Donna Jean and John B. Reichle, Clarks Summit, Pa.; Brenda Goble and Paul Sherman, Springville, Pa.; Wayne (Skeeter) and Jamie Crawford MacNelley, Laceyville, Pa.; six grandchildren, John "J.J." Reichle, Lauren Reichle, Taylar Sherman (fiancé, Daniel Mills), Dakotah Sherman, JaLynn (Josh) Shoemaker, Jaedon MacNelley; two great-grandchildren, Kinsley Dyson and Jameson Mills; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Jerome and Wendy Mangan, Clarks Summit, Pa.; Michael and Deborah Mangan, Arkansas; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was also a second mother to many.



Donna graduated from Abington Heights in 1963. She drove bus for the Tunkhannock School District, and worked at the Walmart Sporting Goods Store until her retirement. Donna had a love of the outdoors; she enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating and camping. Donna loved zoos, aquariums and taking drives to take in the scenery with Kenny and her fur babies, "Lily" and "Taco." Donna's favorite takeout was Chinese.



A memorial service will be held for Donna at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, at the Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home, Montrose. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the service.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Allied Services Foundation, 100 Abington Executive Park, Clarks Summit, PA 18411 or online at https://www.allied-services.org/individual-support/.

Published in Scranton Times on July 6, 2019