Donna Marie Reid, 63, of Honesdale, died Tuesday at the Gardens at Tunkhannock.
Born May 23, 1955, in Honesdale, daughter of the late Leland "Pete" and Nora Mae Miller Reid, she recently retired from Cove Haven.
She is survived by her son, Jeff Sporer Jr., with whom she resided; several aunts and uncles; and many close friends.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St., Honesdale, by Pastor Pat Hanley. Interment will follow in Bethany Cemetery.
Friends may visit Wednesday, 11 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Seelyville Fire Department, 1200 Bridge St., Honesdale, PA 18431.
Hessling Funeral Home
428 Main Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
(570) 253-1190
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 19, 2019