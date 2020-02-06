|
|
Donna Mills, 56, of Peckville, died Sunday at her home after a brief illness. She is survived by her fiancé, Armond Cassetori.
Born June 17, 1963, in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Helen Loveless Marcinkevich and the late Richard Smoke.
She was a excellent mother with a very compassionate heart and always stood by both of her sons. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren every day and spending holidays with the family all together. In her spare time, she enjoyed going to the casino with her girlfriends and going to see Bob, her hairdresser/owner of Headliner Beauty Salon, Scranton, and watching her Lifetime movies in her spare time. She will be truly missed and always loved by everyone who knew her.
From 2014 to 2016, Donna was the owner of Donna's Country Kitchen in Dickson City. She was also employed in the past for many years as a restaurant server at Linda Kay's and Green Ridge Restaurant. Her smile and wonderful nature were always appreciated by her dedicated customers.
Surviving are her prior husband, Frank Mills, Scranton; her two sons, Alfred Jones, Jessup; and Jonathan Jones, Blakely; sisters, Sherry Edwards, Gouldsboro; Barbara Mills, Dunmore; Tina Smoke, Scranton; and Karen Cortese, Avoca; brothers, Richard Smoke, Gouldsboro; David Smoke, Honesdale; and Kenneth Smoke, Scranton; stepfather, Peter P. Marcinkevich, Gouldsboro; grandchildren, Austin, Abbigail, Johnathan, Gavin, Aliana, Logan and William; great-grandchildren, Elliot, Kaylani and Novalee; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton, with the Rev. Dr. Murray Thompson as officiating clergy. Interment and committal services will be conducted at Valley View Cemetery, Montdale.
Friends may call Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. For online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 6, 2020