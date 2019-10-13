Home

Donna R. Weil

Donna R. Weil Obituary
Donna R. Weil, 68, of Scranton, died Thursday at Geisinger Community Medical Center following a lengthy illness.

Born Aug. 7, 1951, in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Elizabeth (Browning) Weil. Donna was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and was a certified radiology technician.

Donna was a lifelong resident of the plot section of Scranton. She was employed for many years by Haddon Craftsman of Scranton.

Donna was a member of the Asbury United Methodist Church.

Donna was a kind and considerate person who had a special fondness for children and dogs. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Donna is survived by several cousins. In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Weil, in 2001.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at noon in the Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton.

Friends may call Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon.

Interment and rite of committal will be at Dunmore Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.

For online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 13, 2019
