|
|
Donna S. Mitchell, Chinchilla, died Wednesday evening at Allied Hospice Center in Scranton. Her husband is Kenneth Mitchell Jr. The couple married in 1962.
Born in Clarks Summit, daughter of the late William and Elizabeth Wright Bostedo, she was the bookkeeper for Joseph Petrasko Auto before retirement. She was a member of Our Lady of the Snows Church in Clarks Summit.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who truly enjoyed spending time with her family.
Also surviving are two sons, Kenneth Mitchell III and his wife, Michele, Chinchilla; and William Mitchell and his wife, Karen, Newton Twp.; two granddaughters, Barbara Stauffer and her husband, Michael, Allentown; and Kelly Mitchell and her companion, Jake Helman, Winchester, Va.; sisters, Ceil Ignatovich, Falls; and BettyMae Britton and her husband, Roy, Falls; several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Jane O'Dell and Margaret Balko; and brothers-in-law, Tony O'Dell, Michael Balko and Joseph Ignatovich.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 9:30 a.m. from Our Lady of the Snows Church, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit, to be celebrated by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor. All those attending are asked to go directly to church. Interment will follow in Abington Hills Cemetery.
Friends may call Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 15, 2019