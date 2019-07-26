|
|
Donna Sue Lloyd, 75, of Carbondale, died Wednesday at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton.
Born in Carbondale, daughter of the late Albert and Zelda Brush Helms, she was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Carbondale, where she served as a deacon and secretary of the Women's Association. She was a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale, and Lackawanna Junior College. Before retirement, Donna was employed as a receptionist for Dr. Jeffrey Mogerman. She enjoyed reading, going to the lake and beach, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are a son, Daniel Lloyd and wife, Lori, Carbondale; two grandchildren, Danielle and Zackarey Lloyd; a sister, Beverly Conarton, Forest City; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Joyce Klinkel and Betty Lou Helms; a brother, Walter Merritt; and a special friend, Jerry Palko.
The funeral will be Saturday from the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale, with funeral services at 1 p.m. in First Presbyterian Church of Carbondale.
Friends may call Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Carbondale, 76 Salem Ave., Carbondale, PA 18407; or St. Cats and Dogs, 700 Nay Aug Road, Scranton, PA 18510.
For directions or to send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on July 26, 2019