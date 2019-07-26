Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home, Inc.
55 Lincoln Avenue
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-2710
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Lloyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Sue Lloyd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Sue Lloyd Obituary
Donna Sue Lloyd, 75, of Carbondale, died Wednesday at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton.

Born in Carbondale, daughter of the late Albert and Zelda Brush Helms, she was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Carbondale, where she served as a deacon and secretary of the Women's Association. She was a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale, and Lackawanna Junior College. Before retirement, Donna was employed as a receptionist for Dr. Jeffrey Mogerman. She enjoyed reading, going to the lake and beach, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are a son, Daniel Lloyd and wife, Lori, Carbondale; two grandchildren, Danielle and Zackarey Lloyd; a sister, Beverly Conarton, Forest City; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Joyce Klinkel and Betty Lou Helms; a brother, Walter Merritt; and a special friend, Jerry Palko.

The funeral will be Saturday from the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale, with funeral services at 1 p.m. in First Presbyterian Church of Carbondale.

Friends may call Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Carbondale, 76 Salem Ave., Carbondale, PA 18407; or St. Cats and Dogs, 700 Nay Aug Road, Scranton, PA 18510.

For directions or to send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now